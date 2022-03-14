The Made in Montana “Best in Show” List is Out

One of the best parts of hosting a statewide radio talk show is the fact that I get to take the show on the road and get out and talk to people all over the state.

Last Fall, we did a show from Conrad, Montana as part of our "Hometown Handshake" tour. Our friends with KSEN Radio in Shelby set us up to go live from Frontline Ag, the John Deere dealer in Conrad. And anytime we show up on Main Street Montana we like to interview and feature a cross section of folks from the community- especially interesting local businesses.

One of the businesses we got to feature was Windrift Hill. They make all sorts of products out of goat milk, produced by the goats on their family farm.

Congrats are in order to Windrift Hill for winning the top honors for "Best in Show" at the Made in Montana trade show over the weekend in Helena. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen announced the winners in a news release Monday morning.

“This is a true Montana success story that represents the hard work of a family,” said Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras, who presented the Best in Show honors on Friday afternoon.

Windrift Hill's Amber Hofstad added:

Amber Hofstad: It was really a great honor. Some of our first wholesale shows were at the Made in Montana show. We were a very small, brand-new business when that started, so to get the award as the Best in Show was an absolute honor. It means a lot because I know there are a lot of Montana businesses that are doing a really great job and that have a lot of really great products to offer.

Here's audio of our chat with Amber last Fall in Conrad:

Also honored with "Best in Show" awards were Montana Block of Billings and Lake Missoula Tea Company of Missoula.

Here's more coverage featuring the winners at the Made in Montana Trade Show thanks to KTVH-TV.