This shows you how crazy the Left is in Montana, and by "the Left" I also mean many in the Montana media. They will defend the wolves at the same time they muzzle the lambs.

I do have to say, hats off to news outlets like KTVQ-TV and others who are willing to report both sides of the issues. For example, Q2 reported the data showing that mask required schools have higher COVID case rates than mask optional schools in Yellowstone County.

Have you noticed how little coverage a story like that gets even in Montana, though? And yet, there is a story about 20 wolves being hunted outside of Yellowstone National Park and it gets wall to wall coverage by print and TV media alike- blanketing the story across their social media platforms like it is some big sort of scandal.

Even ZooMontana in Billings (which keeps wolves behind fences by the way) jumped in on the hysteria, according to ABC Fox Montana:

“These states have allowed their fear of wolves to influence our hunting laws,” said Jeff Ewelt, executive director of ZooMontana. “Whether it’s because of popular fairy tales that villainize wolves, or an ingrained aversion to top predators, we don’t treat wolves the same way we would treat other creatures.

Twenty wolves were hunted outside of Yellowstone National Park? Congrats to hunters. And, that is hardly a drop in the bucket when it comes to the actual and growing number of wolves in the region. That's the response most Montanans would have to this story.

But nope, we have wall to wall coverage about a few wolves, while many of your kids are still forced to wear masks. That's right, they defend the wolves, while muzzling the lambs- even as three different medical associations are declaring an emergency in mental health for our kids.

ABC News even shared the numbers:

The medical associations pointed to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that found an uptick in mental health-related emergency department visits for children early in the pandemic when compared to 2019, as well as a 50.6% increase in suspected suicide attempt emergency department visits among girls ages 12 to 17.