“The Great Reset” Explained, Our Chat with James Delingpole

Here's how I see "The Great Reset" from a Montana perspective. We live in Montana because we want our space- our own personal space. We want to live out in the country on our own piece of land, mind our own business, and own guns (lots of them). We want to drive the open road, and celebrate the rugged individualism that has defined America and American strength. The way I see it, "The Great Reset" would change that. All of that.

Is "The Great Reset" just some big conspiracy theory? Is that why it trended on Twitter? If you think it's just some conspiracy theory floating around on conservative social media, here's what the radical Leftist Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to say, according to Tucker Carlson's recent program on Fox News:

TRUDEAU: This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change.

James Delingpole has been documenting "The Great Reset" for Breitbart News in several reports. He joined us recently on our Montana Talks statewide radio show.

I told him how our liberal governor shut down the Montana economy back in March due to COVID-19. While the big, corporate box stores were allowed to stay open, the small mom and pop shops were forced to shut down.

Delingpole says the COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns are designed to usher in "The Great Reset," and that transferring wealth from Main Street America to large, multi-national corporations is part of the agenda. Here's how Delingpole defines "The Great Reset":

Put simply, it is the blueprint for a complete transformation of the world economy. There will be no money, no private property, no democracy. Instead, every key decision — what you do for a living, how much stuff you consume, whether you can take a vacation — will decided for you by a remote, unaccountable elite of ‘experts’.

