The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Montana Christmas Special Turns 30

The Holiday Season is among us. The "Spiders" are up downtown on Main, businesses are decorated with beautiful lights, Santa is at the Gallatin Valley Mall. Yep, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

One of my favorite parts of Christmas is the music. Secular, non-secular, it doesn't matter, I love it all. However, one of my all-time favorite Christmas Songs is "Christmas For Cowboys" by John Denver.

Did you know that John Denver filmed a Christmas Special right here in Montana? "John Denver: Montana Christmas Skies" took place in Fort Belknap and it debuted on CBS back in 1991. Of course, Mr. Denver brought along some of his famous friends to sing with him. Clint Black, Patty Loveless, Kathy Mattea all joined John to sing Christmas songs and some of Denver's own hits.

Some of the songs sung include Christmas For Cowboys, Away In The Manger, Jingle Bells, Grandma's Feather Bed, and the classic Wild Montana Skies. John Denver tragically died in a plane crash in 1997.

If you've never watched the special, or if it's been a couple of decades since you've seen it, good news! It's on Youtube and you can check it out below:

It's a must-see for any John Denver fan out there, or if you love the country artists of the late '80s and '90s, you'll want to check out John Denver: Montana Christmas Skies. There is just something cool about the music and the setting with folks singing around the campfire.

Throw in the fact that it was filmed here in Montana makes it extra special. While it might not rank up there with Christmas classics like Rudolph, Frosty, Home Alone, or A Christmas Story, it definitely brings a little Montana to the season.

