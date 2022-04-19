The Five Most Overlooked Bars in Billings That Need Some TLC

One of my favorite bars in Billings is The Monte on 1st Avenue; their selection of pinball games is so amazing that I usually have a hard time leaving the place if I'm invested in a game. Less than a year ago, construction began on the building that houses The Monte, and it's giving the bar a brand new look. A bar of that caliber deserves an awesome facelift to make it stand out once again, but it's not the only bar in the Magic City that needed a fresh look. Here are five more that I think would benefit from some care.

The 1145 Club

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Located on Broadwater Avenue next to the Shrine Auditorium, the 1145 Club is usually packed pretty well on a weekend. However, the retro sign could use a new look. The front is also kind of plain. I'd love to see a new sign that draws more attention to it, even if they kept their iconic logo and color scheme.

The American Legion Post #4

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

A traditional American Legion post in Billings, the bar houses a lot of history for veterans in the city. However, it's open to the public and doesn't do much to draw folks in. It seems quite boring actually. That may be by design though, and the inside is quite comforting and has a very nice, local atmosphere.

Andy's Bar & Lounge

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

I didn't even know that Andy's existed until about a year ago when I drove past and realized that I'd been driving by a bar all this time. It has a large sign on one side of the building, but other than that doesn't have any defining features on the outside that would draw me in.

Club 90

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

A small bar on Grand Avenue, Club 90 seems to just blend into the buildings on either side. However, it's been a well-known bar in Billings for a long time; a local bar that supports local veterans and their families. What's not to love? It's just really easy to miss.

Fiddler's Green

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

One of my favorite bars to eat at, Fiddler's Green is off the beaten path on the West End of Billings. But, if you're on Interstate 90 by the South Billings Boulevard exit, you'll never see this bar unless you're looking for it. That's because the bar's only sign is on the Southgate Drive side, so you'll never see the sign while driving down the Interstate.

Get our free mobile app

That's not every overlooked bar in Billings, but these are the ones I'd like to see have a nice facelift to bring people inside. I'll be doing overlooked restaurants soon, so let me know which one's you'd like to see by sending me an email below.

20 Montana Distilleries You Have to Visit The Montana distillery scene is certainly taking off, and with the access to local ingredients, you can feel good about supporting these establishments all across the state. Here are 20 distilleries that are worth a visit.