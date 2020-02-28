The Federalist’s Joy Pullmann on Montana Talks Monday

Joy Pullmann is the next big speaker lined up for The Big Sky Worldview Forum. At the event coming up March 6-7 she'll tackle trans indoctrination in the schools, screen addiction, and feminism.

But before she comes to Montana to headline the worldview forum, you'll get a chance to hear from her and talk with her LIVE on Montana's leading statewide radio talk show, Montana Talks. Pullmann will join us on Monday's show, March 2nd, starting a little after 9 a.m. The studio number for you to call in to the show is 406-294-0970.

Here's how The Big Sky Worldview Forum tees up their upcoming event:

Nowhere in our culture have Socialists gained more power than in our schools. From Common Core to LGBT+ indoctrination, their march of brainwashing continues. As Secularists and Public Schools join hands… what are the options for Christians and how do we resist this tsunami?

