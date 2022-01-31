The Delta Force Veteran This Montanan Met at the SHOT Show

I was down at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas with about 40,000 other gun enthusiasts and I see the name Kyle Lamb. I spotted his name tag. I know that name. Why do I know that name? Oh wow, that is Sergeant Major Kyle Lamb. Sergeant Major Kyle Lamb, of Delta Force fame, who served in the Black Hawk Down mission...yes- THAT Kyle Lamb.

What an honor to run into an incredible veteran like Kyle Lamb down in Vegas during the SHOT Show. If Cowboy Christmas during the National Finals Rodeo was "a sea of cowboy hats" in Vegas, then the SHOT Show was "a sea of tactical pants."

I ran into a few folks down there including Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen. At the same event I also spotted UFC fighter and Green Beret Tim Kennedy. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) was the political rock star down there, she spoke at the same event I ran into Knudsen and Kennedy at. I also got to chat with Benghazi veteran Kris "Tanto" Paronto while he was at the SHOT Show. Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT) was also in the house with a number of his fellow Navy SEALs, including Eddie Gallagher.

I had the great honor of talking with Sergeant Major Kyle Lamb on the radio back in April of 2019. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the Somali refugee and radical Leftist member of Congress, had made some remarks disparaging the great Americans who served in Somalia. That's right, "she attacked the men who helped defend from starvation and civil war the country she abandoned in the early 1990s."

Here's part of what retired Sergeant Major Kyle Lamb had to say in a 2019 piece at TheFederalist.com:

Nineteen incredible men gave their lives defending her country while serving ours. They deserve to be lauded for their service, not attacked for it...I am glad that Omar can now enjoy the very freedoms we fought to protect, like the freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion affirmed in the U.S. Constitution, but I don’t understand why she uses those freedoms to slur the men and women of the U.S. military who made her security and liberty a reality.