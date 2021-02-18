The Busiest Man in Helena? AG Knudsen in Studio Friday
I'm pretty sure he is going to be the busiest man in Helena- the busiest man in state government.
Think about it. With the Biden Administration already shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline, threatening a new round of gun control measures, and in anticipation of a host of new regulations attacking oil, gas, coal, and ag- someone is going to have to stand up and challenge this federal overreach on Montana's behalf. That task will in large part fall on the shoulders of Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT), a rancher and attorney from Culbertson, Montana.
Coming up on Friday's Montana Talks statewide radio show, Attorney General Austin Knudsen joins us in studio for the full hour.
