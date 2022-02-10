Paul Learned the Scary Way to Not Text & Drive

It was a beautiful Saturday last weekend when I was on my way home from the cows. I had a lot going on, a lot on my mind, when I got a text from my daughter.

She had told me that she found a great Air BnB for the wedding in May. I got into some serious discussion with her at the time via text which really occupied my thoughts while traveling on the dirt road.

Then in a flash, I passed a pickup coming in the opposite direction that was so close to my window I about jumped out of my seat.

You see folks, I was so preoccupied with my messaging I almost killed someone else, myself, and my dog. I was so ashamed, that guy should have turned around and beat my behind.

I told my son about it when I got home and told him I've learned my lesson. NO more messaging while driving. I'll answer a phone call or carry on with a conversation but that does not occupy my eyes. That was foolish and irresponsible and I could have taken someone else's life with my stupidity.

I know it's legal to talk on your phone outside the city but texting? NO NO. Needless to say, it's a lesson that scared me to my senses.

My guardian angel was looking out for me that day and I am so grateful I did not take the life of someone else.

I was only doing about 40 mph at the time so those signs on the highway carry an important message.

The signs should say don't text or you're next.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.