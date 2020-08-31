Texas Is the 4th Hardest-Working State in America in 2020

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans were working an average of almost 1,800 hours per year, but with fewer people having jobs now, people are working less. To coincide with this, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2020's Hardest-Working States in America.

WalletHub looked at the 50 states and used 10 key factors to determine where Americans work the hardest. Their data ranges from average work-week hours, to share of workers with multiple jobs, to annual volunteer hours per resident.

The list places North Dakota in position 1, Alaska in position 2, Wyoming in 3, and puts Texas at 4. Then, on the other end, West Virginia is in position 50, New Mexico at 49, and Rhode Island at 48.

Below is some additional info on how Texas ranked compared to other states.

How Hard Does Texas Work? (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

4 th – Avg. Workweek Hours

– Avg. Workweek Hours 14 th – Avg. Commute Time

– Avg. Commute Time 26 th – Employment Rate

– Employment Rate 5th – Avg. Leisure Time Spent per Day

WalletHub includes how each state ranked in each category in their report, and also includes a Q&A with a panel of experts.

Read the full story about 2020's Hardest-Working States in America, as well as a YouTube video summarizing the study.