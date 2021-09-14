Tester No Moderate: “Are You Trying to Get Me Shot?”

“Are you crazy? Are you trying to get me shot? I’d never, ever want to be aligned with Joe Manchin. My wife would divorce me.” -Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

That was the quote of the day in today's Politico Playbook as Senator Tester reportedly joked about not wanting to be aligned as a moderate alongside Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

I've been pointing this out for years. Anytime you hear a media outlet describe Tester as a moderate, they are simply spewing out Democrat party talking points. Tester is anything but a moderate, and now he is openly admitting it.

Case in point- his hand selected pick to head up the Bureau of Land Management. Tester spent a big amount of political capital to get his former staffer Tracy Stone Manning nominated as the head of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in the Biden Administration. Turns out, Tracy Stone-Manning is personally connected to an eco-terrorism case in Missoula, Montana in the 1990's and has been lying about her true role in the case for decades. Yet Tester is still pushing her nomination forward.

The fact that her nomination is still moving forward is outrageous, but even more so in light of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the hit to Joe Biden's poll numbers.

Here's the question I raised earlier this morning via Twitter:

After handing over Afghanistan to the terrorists...is the Biden Admin still intent on handing over the Bureau of Land Management to an eco-terrorist? The next obvious question that should be asked after the Chipman nomination was shelved.