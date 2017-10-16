Tester Farm Bill Tour

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has been traveling across the state hearing from Montanans about their needs, as Congress prepares to draft the next Farm Bill. KTVQ.com reports that Montana’s lone congressional Democrat visited Missoula this week on his Farm Bill listening tour. While previous sessions focused on food production and agriculture, Friday’s meeting took a look at food assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Women, Infants and Children assistance program.