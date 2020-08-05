Tested Positive for COVID? MT Hospitals Want Your Blood

If you've previously tested positive for COVID-19, Montana hospitals could use your help....your blood to be precise.

During our latest chat with Dr. Scott Sears from St. Vincent Healthcare, we had a caller ask about COVID-19 treatment here in Montana. He mentioned that hospitals are seeing success in using convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

Now, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings is encouraging people who previously contracted COVID-19 to donate their plasma in order to help fight COVID-19. Here's what they shared on the hospital's Facebook page earlier this week:

Convalescent plasma, a blood product from COVID-19 recovered patients, is being used as a way to treat and potentially help patients with active infection. If you are interested in being a donor, please follow the link below and help fight COVID-19.

Here's what the SCL Health website tells us you can do here in Montana:

If you live in Montana, and you have previously tested positive for COVID-19, and wish to donate please go to the Vitalant Blood Center Website www.vitalant.org/COVIDfree or call 877-258-4825 to see if you are eligible and apply to donate.

According to their website, Vitalant has locations in Billings, Butte, and Kalispell.

By the way, you may recall our conversations with another Billings doctor who served on the ground in New York City treating COVID-19 patients at Mount Sinai Queens hospital. In addition to Hydroxychloroquine and Remdesevir, he mentioned treating patients with convalescent plasma. Check out our previous conversation with Dr. Scott Price, a Republican candidate for state senate district 25, by clicking here.