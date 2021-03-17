SUV Drives Into Billings House on 13th Street West

Occupants of a house near Rocky Mountain College have to feel lucky today, after their St. Patrick's Day was interrupted by a sport utility vehicle that ended up completely inside the home.

The driver of the SUV "may have suffered a medical issue" and was taken to Billings Clinic, according the Twitter post on @BillingsPD. The Billings Police Crash Unit is currently investigating the scene, located across from St. Stephens Episcopal Church, at the corner of 13th Street W. and Crawford Drive.

The post from Billings Police said the house "was occupied," but no injuries were reported.

Here's a 2015 Google maps photo below of 2202 13th Street West, that shows a large bush in the front yard, near the area where the vehicle entered the residence.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

