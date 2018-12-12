‘Susan’ Subdues Methhead in Billings

It's a nightmare any parent would never want to live through: two little girls are home alone, and all of a sudden a man, apparently high on meth, shows up in their kitchen. As KTVQ-TV reports, the girls did the right thing:

Police said the girl said she saw a man was standing in the kitchen, and she snuck downstairs to call the police and locked herself and her sister in a bedroom.

When police arrived, the man was apparently non-responsive to authorities. That's when they decided to send "Susan" in to seal the deal.

Click below to listen as Billings Police Chief Rich St. John describes the moment officers decided to send in Susan the BPD K-9 to resolve the situation peacefully:

Chief St. John also talked about the great work done by the officers as he joined us on Montana Talks with Aaron Flint.