Support Local Businesses During ’30 Days of Downtown Eats’

As they were planning for the 3rd Annual Downtown Billings Restaurant Week during a pandemic, the Downtown Billings Alliance decided to expand the annual event to give residents even more opportunities to support our amazing downtown eateries.

According to a press release from the DBA, downtown restaurants gave input on this year's event that will now run the entire month of November. '30 Days of Downtown Eats' will have a big presence on the Downtown Billings Alliance social media channels next month, with daily features of participating restaurants, menu highlights, and giveaways.

A giveaway of up to $2,000 in "downtown dining dollars" will be going on through the month of November, with a daily chance to enter for gift cards from participating restaurants.

There will be a post shared each day (Monday through Saturday) on both our Instagram (@downtownbillings_) & Facebook that you’ll want to keep an eye out for. (sure you can enter on both platforms because there will be a winner selected from each). Each daily post will include the daily rules on HOW TO enter to win. -Downtown Billings Alliance

Whether you dine-in or carry-out, make sure to visit a downtown Billings restaurant during the "30 Days of Downtown Dining" event, and support our local businesses.

Downtown Billings also announced their Holly Days event December 3-6, with four days of "holiday happenings" planned around downtown.

Restaurants, shops, and breweries throughout the Magic City will be spreading holiday cheer during Holly Days, with shopping deals, menu specials, and Christmas decorations lighting up the streets beginning Thursday, December 3.