The sky was on fire yesterday (Tuesday 1/19), and many of us filled up our phones with photos of another memorable Montana sunset. It never gets old.

After a quick browse through the photo album on my phone to see how many sunset and sunrise photos I currently have saved, I stopped scrolling when I counted more than 1000.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

It's hard not to pull out the camera when it seems like every couple of days, we are blessed with a sunset that can be overwhelming with beauty and color, but a photo still doesn't do it justice. Only those of us lucky enough to call Montana home, and get to see these sunsets with our naked eye, can truly understand what a real experience it is.

Social media exploded yesterday with photos and videos of the painting happening in the Montana sky, so we put together this gallery of some amazing sunset photos taken around the Treasure State on Tuesday, January 20, 2021:

Montana Sunset January 19, 2021