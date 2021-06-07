Sun Dresses, Tank Tops and Live Music Return to Billings Streets

Last week was the first time I got to enjoy outdoor music in Billings for well over a year and I didn't realize how much I missed it. The steady "thump... thump... thump" of the drummer during soundcheck. The occasional feedback squeal of a hot mic. 1000's of watts of power, blasting amplified guitars directly through oversized speakers and straight into your ears, heart, and soul. All while standing under the sun with fun people. For many people, it's tough to beat.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

Alive After 5 is back!

Live music has returned, post-pandemic, and eager fans are excited to see outdoor street concerts back on the calendar in Billings for Summer 2021. The Downtown Billings Alliance announced last month a condensed schedule for Alive After Five, called the "2021 Small Batch Alive After 5 Series." There will be only four shows. All are in August, with the following dates and locations:

8/5 McCormick Cafe

8/12 Walker's Grill

8/19 Montana Brewing Company

8/26 Tiny's Tavern

All bands are expected to be announced soon, according to the DBA's website.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

You've got plenty of options for outdoor shows this summer.

Laurel will have their Rock the Block summer series this year. Much like Alive After 5, the schedule appears to be a little shorter than in previous years. The first date is June 18th with the band Sanctuary, according to a poster I saw around town.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

Other opportunities to catch a band outside this season include numerous shows at the Red Oxx Lawn, the St. John's United concert series, Magic City Blues, Huntley Homesteader Days, Roundup's 4th of July and more. Many of our Billings Bike Nights feature live music too. Better hydrate... it's going to be a great summer outdoors.

