Two free community events are planned later this month in Billings, part of Suicide Prevention Weekend September 25 and 26.

According to a press release from RiverStone Health, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley will host a remote conference on Friday, September 25 to "present the work of community members and provide tools for suicide prevention."

On Saturday, September 26, a screening of the film "Not Alone" will be held at the Babcock Theater beginning at 2pm. A discussion with mental health advocates will be held following the movie, with extra educational materials available for educators, professional counselors and clinical social workers.

We are excited to provide an opportunity for social service providers, first responders, health care professionals, educators, social workers and counselors, and all those interested in suicide prevention to learn more about suicide prevention! This conference will provide attendees with an understanding, ability and intention to better utilize the SPCYV as the catalyst for suicide prevention in Yellowstone County. We will raise awareness of the issues/data/concerns we have as a community and provide tools for promoting suicide prevention. We will also spend some time highlighting interventions for at risk populations

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley is taking registration for the conference. CLICK HERE to register or get more details about the weekend events.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Montana has the second highest suicide rate (24.9), trailing only Wyoming (25.2).