Suicide Awareness Car Show and Shine is Saturday in Billings

We wrote about the 1,000 mile Iron Butt motorcycle ride that is coming up this weekend. The route begins and ends in Billings, with riders attempting to make the journey in 24 hours. Looping from Broadus, up to Culbertson, then cutting across the highline before dropping down to Fort Benton and Big Timber, the marathon "Ride for Tomorrow" aims to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention in Montana.

No bike? No problem.

Not everyone will opt to participate in an incredibly grueling motorcycle ride, but you can still get involved in the effort to curb suicide in the Treasure State. One way to participate is by joining the Outlaws of Octane car club for a Show & Shine event on Saturday, June 19, at the All American Pharmaceutical parking lot in the Heights (2376 Main St).

The car club is collaborating with organizers of the Ride for Tomorrow. All makes and models are welcome and there will be food trucks and other activities on-site from 10 am to 2 pm.

Suicide by the numbers.

It's a tough topic that doesn't get the discussion it deserves. According to a detailed 2021 report from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, the statistics regarding suicide in Montana are not great.

Montana has ranked in the top 5 in the nation for suicide rates for the past 30 years.

Youth suicide in Montana is double the national average.

Veterans, Native Americans and middle-aged white males account for most suicides in the state.

Nationwide, a veteran commits suicide every 70 minutes. That's 20 per day, or over 7,000 per year. The ride and car show this Saturday is a collaboration between Dog Tag Buddies, a 501(c)3 based in Billings, with American Legion Riders Chapter 4 and Tenacious Dames Riding Club and Outlaws of Octane. All funds raised help fight suicide in Montana

