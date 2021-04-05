STUDY: 7% Of Americans Don’t Use Internet. Who Are They?

This study does not surprise me. On occasion I come across some old guy who wonders why I'm looking at that device in my hand all the time. I try to explain to him all that it can do and they just don't seem to get it.

"Spock would throw out his Tricorder for one of these," I explain.

"I don't have one." is the typical answer, "and I don't want one."

The Pew Research Center has conducted a study that shows "7% of U.S. adults say they do not use the internet.

The study shows that a lot of it has to do with age. Today, 25% of adults ages 65 and older report never going online, compared with much smaller shares of adults under the age of 65, the study says.

Education and income plays part in it as well. People who can't afford a home computer or a cell phone are not "plugged in."

This is becoming a problem for those who are looking for information but are not finding it where is used to be. Newspapers are slowly becoming a thing of the past and many online services, both private and government, are almost exclusively online.

More transactions are conducted online than ever before. This includes paying electric & water bills, car payments and so much more. We are becoming a paperless world that uses snail mail less and less.

The good news is that free access to the internet is becoming easier all the time. The local library is one place where folks can go for information. Most job sites provide internet. Everyone has friends and family that is on it so they can always ask them.

People are now reading more than ever before in human history, and listing to music and home made videos as well as communicating world wide with ease, and the internet is still young.

There will always be someone out there who is not using it for one reason or another. That number will soon be lower than 7%. But it will never be zero.