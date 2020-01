One man was hospitalized and another was arrested following a stabbing Monday at the Planet Lockwood strip club, according to a report by The Billings Gazette. Yellowstone County sheriff’s deputies responded to the club after midnight where a 26-year-old man had been stabbed in the arm. 31-year-old Benjamin Fettkether was charged with assault with a weapon. Justice of the Peace David Carter set bond at $5,000 in Yellowstone County Justice Court on Monday.