What to Do if You Bought Strawberries at Billings WinCo, Walmart

What to Do if You Bought Strawberries at Billings WinCo, Walmart

Credit: Kateryna Medetbayeva

There have been more than a dozen illnesses reported to the FDA that are apparently linked to organic strawberries that may have been sold at retailers that have locations in Billings.

According to the press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the FDA and the CDC is "investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis Ainfections in the United States."

The FDA believes the "potentially contaminated strawberries" originated in northern Mexico and have a labeling with FreshKamo and HEB. The expiration dates on the strawberries in question have already passed and won't be found on shelves, according to the FDA press release.

But, they are concerned consumers may have purchased the contaminated fruit between March 5 and April 25, 2022 and froze them for later use. The Food and Drug Administration says that if you are unsure of the brand of strawberries, or the date of purchase, throw your strawberries away.

The FDA reports these following retailers may have sold the potentially contaminated strawberries:

  • WinCo Foods
  • Walmart
  • Safeway
  • Kroger
  • HEB
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Weis Markets
  • Trader Joe's

As of May 31, 2022, the FDA reported 17 total U.S. illnesses and 12 hospitalizations linked to the organic strawberries. 15 of those cases were in California, 1 in Minnesota, and 1 in North Dakota.

Epidemiologic and traceback data show that fresh organic strawberries sold under brands that include FreshKampo and HEB brands and were purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, are a likely cause of illness in this outbreak. The traceback investigations show that outbreak-associated cases in California and Minnesota report having purchased fresh organic strawberries prior to becoming ill. Illness onset dates range from March 28 – April 30, 2022. -U.S. Food and Drug Administration

According to the FDA, here are the symptoms of Hepititis A:

  • fatigue
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • abdominal pain
  • jaundice
  • dark urine
  • pale stool

In kids under the age of six, the FDA says some infections may be asymptomatic.

People with hepatitis A infections usually completely recover within one to two weeks; however, in rare cases hepatitis A may become chronic, causing relapsing infection. Chronic hepatitis A infection can lead to more severe health problems, including liver failure, and death. -FDA

CLICK HERE to read the complete FDA press release regarding the outbreak investigation of the Hepatitis A Virus.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: FDA, food recalls
Categories: Montana News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top