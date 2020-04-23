Still Waiting On Your Stimulus Money?

There are thousands and thousands of people who haven't received their COVID -19 Economic Impact Payment (stimulus money) yet, and are wondering where it's at. Do they qualify and how do they find out if there is a problem with the payment. I did some sleuthing and chatted with my source at the IRS and here's what I know. Pretty much everything you will need to know is on the IRS website. The IRS has already sent out stimulus payments to over 80 million people, they use your AGI (adjusted gross income) to determine how much you will receive. If you filed your 2019 taxes already and used direct deposit for your refund, that is how you will receive the stimulus payment. If you received your refund by check, that is how you will receive the stimulus payment. If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Social Security or VA Benefits, you will receive your Economic Impact Payment or stimulus payment the same way you receive your SSI, Social Security or VA Benefits.

In the event that you haven't filed your 2019 taxes yet (remember the date was moved back to July 15), the IRS will go by the 2018 tax return you filed. Again, if you used direct deposit, that is how you will get your stimulus payment. However, if you are like my husband, who filed our 2018 taxes electronically, but haven't filed for 2019 yet, and we don't have the same bank account we used in 2018, we will get a paper check and here's why.

The IRS would have sent the payment for direct deposit, but because we don't have that account anymore, the bank will kick it back to the IRS and they will then send the check to the last known address they have for us. In this case, the address is current. There is also information on how to get your stimulus payment if you were not required to file taxes for whatever reason, like your income lever. All of the information is available on the IRS website. The IRS is working very hard to get the payments out and they understand there are some issues with the website and they are making updates on an almost daily basis.