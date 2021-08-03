Stetson Wright Captures CFD All-Around Title

Utah Cowboy Stetson Wright has been doing all the right things this season on the PRCA circuit. He is leading the world standings in the all-around and is 2nd in the saddle bronc and that's not easy to do.

At the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, Wright won the saddle bronc with a 90 in the Sunday short-go so that earned him $1650. He took 2nd place in round one with a 88 which paid $4843 and made the same amount with a 2nd place finish in round two. Wright also won the average with 265.5 and that gave him $9475.

Now he was also in the bull riding and with a new-fangled format, the average winner is not the Cheyenne Frontier Days champion, but rather the winner of the Sunday short-go. So Wright took 4th on Sunday with an 83.5 aboard a bull named "Gambini" so that was worth $600. He had an 83 in the first round which didn't pay, an 83 in the 2nd round which paid $147, and made $1029 with an 84 in the 3rd round. But Wright covered four bulls which is an all-star effort so he won the average with 335 on 4 and that paid $8819.

So Wright won the all-around and that was an additional $18,502 so if our math is right, he took home over 49 grand. Wright became the first roughstock contestant to win back-to-back all-around title in Cheyenne since Jim Shoulders back in 1963-64. Needless to say, he was a happy guy on Sunday afternoon and he shared some thoughts on his efforts in the finals and CFD overall.

