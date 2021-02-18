Stephanie Quayle Song Featured in New Movie: “The Mauritanian”

Stephanie Quayle has performed for presidents, she's sang on National TV, and she's stood front and center at the Grand Ole Opry, so it's only natural that she would take the next big step in her already successful music career: the Movies.

In the newly released motion picture, The Mauritanian, Stephanie's song "Evel Knievel" will be featured. Listen for her song playing in the bar scene.

Based on a N.Y. Times best-selling memoir by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, The Mauritanian is the story of Slahi's case against the U.S. Government after being detained and imprisoned without charge while being accused of recruiting people to fly planes into the World Trade Center on 9/11.

The movie features Oscar-winning actress Jodi Foster (Silence of the Lambs, The Accused, Taxi Driver) as Slahi's defense attorney, and Benedict Cumberbatch (Hawking, War Horse) as Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch, a military prosecutor. Tahar Rahim plays Mohamedou Ould Salahi. It was directed by Kevin MacDonald from the screenplay adapted from the book written by M.B. Traven, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Screenrant.com says the following about the film: "The Mauritanian is bolstered by an incredible and nuanced performance from Rahim. The actor is able to capture the energy and range of emotions that ground his portrayal of Mohamedou. Humor, sarcasm, paralyzing fear, sadness, a reluctance to trust Hollander after being burned by the law for years, and a resilient hope that he will be free despite his continued mistreatment are all showcased in Rahim's performance."

You can catch The Mauritanian in select theaters, although not in Bozeman since the theater is closed due to COVID. To watch from home, the movie will debut on-demand in a few weeks, available on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and FandangoNow.

Below you can see the trailer from the movie.