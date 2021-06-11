Stay Cool: Scorching Triple Digits Will Impact Billings This Week

The National Weather Service says it's going to be hot.

The NWS Billings issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook 6/11 for much of south central Montana, with excessive heat forecasted for Sunday (6/12) through Wednesday (6/16). Temperatures in Billings should easily hit triple digits, with a high of 103 expected on Tuesday.

Try to keep your cool.

You can help your home stay a little cooler (and put less stress on your A/C system) by pulling all of your drapes or blinds in the morning. Creative use of fans can assist the circulation of cooler air. FamilyHandyMan.com offers 12 simple ways you can help your home stay cooler, including ideas like tinting your windows or adding booster fans to your existing ductwork.

Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Heatstroke is no joke.

The Mayo Clinic says heatstroke is quite dangerous and is most serious when the body temperature reaches 104 degrees. If you have to work outdoors in the heat, don't overdo it and remember to drink lots of water. The say,

Heatstroke requires emergency treatment. Untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or death.

If you witness someone who may be experiencing heatstroke, call 911 and do these things immediately:

Get the person into shade or indoors.

Remove excess clothing.

Cool the person with whatever means available — put in a cool tub of water or a cool shower, spray with a garden hose, sponge with cool water, fan while misting with cool water, or place ice packs or cold, wet towels on the person's head, neck, armpits and groin.

Credit: RomoloTavani

Don't forget to chill your pets.

Not all dogs love to swim, but all of them like to be cool. Always make sure your outdoor pets have shade and plenty of fresh drinking water. Minimize active playtime or walks during the hottest part of the days. Never leave them in a hot vehicle.

Google Maps

More ways to seek relief from the heat.

Billings public swimming pools and splash pools are now open across the city. The Oasis Waterpark is open. The Laurel Pool will not be opening this year, due to lack of staffing. Lake Elmo is a fairly safe place to cool off, or you can always head to the mountains for some relief. Maybe hang out for a while on the snowbanks atop Beartooth Pass?

