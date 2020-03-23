“Stay At Home:” Pelosi Blows Up Stimulus Talks

As Politico's Playbook noted Monday AM, Senate Democrats voted "en masse Sunday night against the coronavirus bill they helped negotiate." The blowup sinking the economic stimulus package occurred on Capitol Hill after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) flew back to Washington from California, and threw a monkey wrench into the bi-partisan negotiations.

All this got me thinking: Nancy Pelosi should've followed her governor's orders to stay at home and STAYED HOME. Instead, she flew to Washington and blew everything up. And Dem senators voted against the bill they helped negotiate.

That's what I shared via Twitter Monday morning.

John Jackson added: "What would the entire MSM be doing right now if Kevin McCarthy had done this?"

Warren Fawcett also jumped in: "Dem senators were for it until Nanshy told them they were against it."