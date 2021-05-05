Statistics Reveal More Americans Have Died From COVID-19 Than Live in Wyoming

Statistics reveal that more people in the United States have died from COVID-19 than live in Wyoming.

This comes via reports from The New York Times and other news outlets regarding the total COVID-19 death toll in the United States, which, as of Tuesday, was marked at 578,890.

The total population of Wyoming, according to the United States Census Bureau is 578, 759.

While figures can differ depending on a variety of factors, as of now, more Americans have died of COVID-19 than live in Wyoming.

In more local news, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 49,334. No new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 19.

No new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, leaving the statewide death total at 710. Of these total deaths, 136 have occurred in Natrona County.

As of Wednesday, there are 31 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, with 9 people currently housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Currently 48,340 cases have recovered.

Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.