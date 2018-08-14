State Fair Worker Faces More Assault Charges

The Thomas Carnival worker accused of sexually assaulting four females at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls, initially charged with two misdemeanor counts, now faces two similar felony assault charges. Roberto Garcia pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanor counts on August 3rd. Court documents filed on August 10th allege that Garcia sexually assaulted a total of four females between July 30th and August 1st– one of whom was an off-duty Great Falls police officer– who publicly identified herself to encourage other assault victims to come forward. Two of the females assaulted were under the age of 14, and in all four cases, the females allege that Garcia deliberately touched them on or near their private parts as he was checking their seatbelts on the Speedway ride he was operating. Get the whole story online at; KTVQ.com.