It's been an active Tuesday (1/25) for the Billings Police Department, with multiple incidents in the last 24 hours requiring a large presence of officers and responders. A South Side car crash at 3:11 am included two dead by gunshot wounds and another man hospitalized at a Billings facility. All three men were in their 20's.

This afternoon the BPD Tweeted a report of a stabbing at the Bourbon Street Hotel in Downtown Billings, resulting in one man in the hospital and another in custody around 2 pm.

We're off to a rough 2022 in Big Sky Country.

January has been a violent month in Montana, as MTN reported. Ten homicides have now occurred across the state, and the month isn't over yet. We'll update this article as new information becomes available.