St. Vincent’s Offering Free Drive-Thru COVID Tests in Billings

Drive-thru COVID testing is now available in Billings at the St. Vincent parking lot at 11th Ave N. They recommend you enter the parking lot from N Broadway (seen above). Testing is available Monday - Friday from 9 am to 3 pm and 200 tests are available each day. The tests are free, but bring your insurance card if you have one.

Other options for tests.

Riverstone Health offers this PDF of other available testing sites in Billings. Some options include:

St John's United office (old Gainan's building at 502 N 30th St). An appointment is necessary. Cost is $25 - 100 depending on test type.

(old Gainan's building at 502 N 30th St). An appointment is necessary. Cost is $25 - 100 depending on test type. Yellowstone Pathology Institute , 2900 12th Ave. Suite #20W. Billed to your insurance.

, 2900 12th Ave. Suite #20W. Billed to your insurance. Friedel Clinic , 3302 2nd Ave N. Antigen testing, $175

, 3302 2nd Ave N. Antigen testing, $175 Pharm 406 , 1410 38th St. W Suite A. Various tests are available, including at-home kits and antibody tests. Costs range from $35 - $200.

, 1410 38th St. W Suite A. Various tests are available, including at-home kits and antibody tests. Costs range from $35 - $200. Riverstone Health , 123 S. 27th Street. Traveler testing, by appointment. Cost $111.

, 123 S. 27th Street. Traveler testing, by appointment. Cost $111. Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic , 1766 Majestic Ln. Appointment required, tests limited to certain patients.

, 1766 Majestic Ln. Appointment required, tests limited to certain patients. Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic , 1775 Spring Creek Ln. Appointment required, VA patients.

, 1775 Spring Creek Ln. Appointment required, VA patients. CVS , 1311 Grand Ave. Drive-thru testing, by appointment. No cost, bring insurance and ID (if you have them).

, 1311 Grand Ave. Drive-thru testing, by appointment. No cost, bring insurance and ID (if you have them). Walgreens , 1330 Grand Ave. Drive-thru and at-home testing are available.

, 1330 Grand Ave. Drive-thru and at-home testing are available. Albertsons Pharmacy, various locations. At-home test kits are available, two for $23.99.

While parts of the nation have seen a drop in cases, Montana is still a hotbed of COVID. Getting tested (and avoiding contact with others if you test positive) can help stop the spread. If you're sick, please stay home.