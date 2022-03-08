Will Billings Have St. Patty’s Pub Golf Again This Year? You Luck-ing Bet
Get your team of 5 ready for a day of sipping drinks and sinking putts, with a chance to win cash prizes, at the St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic 2022.
We'll be teeing off for 18 holes of fun at 9 of Billings' best bars and pubs on Saturday, March 19, with opening ceremonies held at The Den Sports Bar and Ale House beginning at 10:30am.
Entry fee for a team of five is $25, with cash prizes for the top 3 teams, and best-dressed team to be given away at the Awards Ceremony, held at The Red Door Lounge. First place team receives $300, Second place $200, and $100 for Third. The Best Dressed Team will receive $150 cash prize.
Here are the 8 locations for the St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic 2022:
- The Den Sports Bar & Ale House
- VFW Bar
- Tiny's Tavern
- Just 1 More Bar & Casino
- Shooter's Sports Bar Grill & Casino
- High Horse Saloon & Eatery
- The Reno Club
- The Red Door Lounge
Special prizes will be given away throughout the day, and a Hole-In-One always gets a special prize.
Grab your putter and get ready to party at the St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic.
To register your 5 person team (1 designated driver) online for St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic 2022 in Billings, MT, CLICK HERE.
You can also register in-person at the Townsquare Media studios on the 23rd Floor of the Doubletree Hotel (27 N. 27th Street, Billings) between 8am-5pm Monday through Friday.
St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic in Billings, MT
