Will Billings Have St. Patty’s Pub Golf Again This Year? You Luck-ing Bet

Will Billings Have St. Patty&#8217;s Pub Golf Again This Year? You Luck-ing Bet

Credit: Townsquare Media

Get your team of 5 ready for a day of sipping drinks and sinking putts, with a chance to win cash prizes, at the St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic 2022.

We'll be teeing off for 18 holes of fun at 9 of Billings' best bars and pubs on Saturday, March 19, with opening ceremonies held at The Den Sports Bar and Ale House beginning at 10:30am.

Credit: Townsquare Media
Entry fee for a team of five is $25, with cash prizes for the top 3 teams, and best-dressed team to be given away at the Awards Ceremony, held at The Red Door Lounge. First place team receives $300, Second place $200, and $100 for Third. The Best Dressed Team will receive $150 cash prize.

Here are the 8 locations for the St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic 2022:

  1. The Den Sports Bar & Ale House
  2. VFW Bar
  3. Tiny's Tavern
  4. Just 1 More Bar & Casino
  5. Shooter's Sports Bar Grill & Casino
  6. High Horse Saloon & Eatery
  7. The Reno Club
  8. The Red Door Lounge

Special prizes will be given away throughout the day, and a Hole-In-One always gets a special prize.

Grab your putter and get ready to party at the St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic.

To register your 5 person team (1 designated driver) online for St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic 2022 in Billings, MT, CLICK HERE.

You can also register in-person at the Townsquare Media studios on the 23rd Floor of the Doubletree Hotel (27 N. 27th Street, Billings) between 8am-5pm Monday through Friday.

Credit: Townsquare Media
St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic in Billings, MT

