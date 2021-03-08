St. Patty’s Pub Golf Classic 2021 Tees Off on March 20

Get your team of 5 ready for a day of sipping drinks and sinking putts, with a chance to win cash prizes, at the St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic 2021, served up by Twisted Tea.

We'll be teeing off for 18 holes of fun at 9 of Billings' best bars and pubs on Saturday, March 20, with opening ceremonies held at The Den Sports Bar and Ale House beginning at 10:30am.

Entry fee for a team of five is $25, with cash prizes for the top 3 teams, and best dressed team to be given away at the Awards Ceremony, held at The Red Door Lounge. First place team receives $300, Second place $200, and $100 for Third. The Best Dressed Team will receive $150 cash prize.

Here are the 9 locations for the St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic 2021:

The Den Sports Bar & Ale House Tiny's Tavern High Horse Saloon & Eatery The Squire Lounge & Patio Shooter's Sports Bar Grill & Casino Eddy's Bar Just 1 More Bar & Casino VFW Bar The Red Door Lounge

Special prizes given away from Twisted Tea throughout the day, and a Hole-In-One always gets a special prize.

Grab your putter and get ready to party at the Twisted Tea St. Patty's Pub Golf Classic.

To register your 5 person team (1 designated driver) online, CLICK HERE.

You can also register in-person at the Townsquare Media studios on the 23rd Floor of the Doubletree Hotel (27 N. 27th Street, Billings) between 8am-5pm Monday through Friday.

