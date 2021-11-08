St. Patrick Hospital to Open Monoclonal Antibody Clinic

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Monday that Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula will be opening a new state sponsored Monoclonal Antibody treatment clinic.

The press release said the new clinic will be located at the Providence Surgery Center, located at 902 North Orange Street.

The new clinic will utilize the services of Jorgan Health Solutions, a third-party company that contracts with the state of Montana to help alleviate the continuing strain on local hospital resources.

The new Monoclonal Antibody treatments will be available to ‘eligible, at-risk Montanans that have a referral from their healthcare provider’.

Joyce Dombrouski, Chief Executive, Providence Montana was quoted in the press release as stating, that ‘partnering with the State of Montana for staffing was integral in our ability to offer this treatment locally.’.

While promoting the use of Monoclonal Antibodies to treat COVID-19, Governor Gianforte stressed that the most effective protection against the virus remains safe, effective, and free COVID-19 vaccines.

The new Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Clinic in Missoula is now open. Please refer to this information about the new clinic.