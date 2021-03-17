Spring Begins Saturday: 5 Things to do Around Billings
Last weekend we "sprung forward" our clocks and this Saturday (3/20) marks the official first day of Spring. What's not to love? The days get longer, temperatures begin to climb and nature is preparing to do its thing for our short Montana growing season. Residents are also getting ready for a short season of fun, much of which was dampened last year because of COVID.
We try to cram as much fun stuff as we can into our fast-moving spring and summer and it's great to have events back on the calendar around the Billings area. Here are five things you can do or check out this weekend:
- St. Patty's Day Pub Golf Tournament 3/20. Join us for 9 bars and 18 holes of mini-golf with a full day of sippin' drinks and sinkin' putts.
- Comedy Spectacular! 3/20. It's dinner and a variety show at the Loft.
- Fusion Fight League 3/20. MMA-style fighting finally returns to MetraPark with the first in the series of the Rising Stars Tournament.
- MT RV Boat and Powersports Show 3/19-3/21. If you missed the big show a couple of weeks ago, here's your chance to check out some cool boats and other toys this weekend at the Expo Center.
- Live Music at the Pub Station 3/19 & 3/20. It's been almost exactly one year since the last live show at the Pub Station. Music returns this weekend. Hallelujah.
If you're more of a homebody, this weekend might be a good time to service your lawn equipment or book appointments with landscapers for the season. Many repair shops and lawn maintenance companies are about to get really busy, so try to beat the rush. Bring on springtime. I think we're all ready.
