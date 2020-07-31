“Spilled Milk:” Great Read Detailing Hi Line Infrastructure

There's a great write up in The Tri-State Livestock News talking about the importance of the Milk River, the St. Mary canal irrigation project, and the recent failure of Drop 5. Here's the opener:

A concrete structure on the St. Mary Canal near Glacier National Park crumbled and washed downstream, shutting off flow to the Milk River and leaving the entire northern hi-line of Montana without a stable water supply, including 140,000 acres of irrigated crops on over 700 farms and affecting 18,000 people in the Milk River basin.

We spoke with the Assistant Secretary for the Department of Interior about this very project during his recent visit to Montana.

How important is it to make these urgent repairs on the St. Mary project? That same TSLN piece above quotes former state Rep. Jeff Pattison (R-Glasgow):

“I think Wade Jones (a Glasgow irrigated farmer) said it best when he said if we lose the Milk River, you might as well just take the top half of the map of Montana and tear it off. It’s that significant.”

On Thursday, Montana's Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) that the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously approved his amendment to provide $25 million for repairs to Bureau of Reclamation canals, including St. Mary. Gianforte added the following statement: