Southwest Adds New Direct Flights from Bozeman

Southwest Airlines announced in a press release today (2/25) the addition of two new flights from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to Denver, CO and Las Vegas, NV. In the announcement, Southwest stated:

In its 50th year of service, Southwest Airlines adds another of the 50 states to its network, bringing low fares to the state of Montana on May 27, 2021. The addition of Bozeman will connect Customers with Big Sky country, bringing faster access to Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky Ski Resort, Custer Gallatin National Forest, and Montana State University.

Introductory fares start "as low as $39" each way and can be booked starting today. There will initially be two daily Denver flights (increasing to four on June 6th) and there will be two daily flights each way to Las Vegas. The short, direct flights will open up travel options for many vacationers, with 50 other Southwest destinations on same-plane or connecting service to southern Montana.

Dallas based Southwest has a fleet of 735 aircraft, serving 101 locations. Consistently ranked as one of the better "value" airlines, frequent flyer website UpgradedPoints.com describing the carrier as,

Southwest Airlines is the world’s largest low-cost carrier, and it’s no wonder they’re so popular. Southwest offers some extremely low fares with the addition of standard perks like free checked bags, inflight refreshments, and award winning customer service.

Fans of Southwest will be excited for the new flight offerings from Bozeman and as Billings Logan International and Missoula International Airports both undergo major upgrades, we can only hope additional flights from these cities are coming in the future.