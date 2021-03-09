South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Protecting Women’s Sports

Once again South Dakota, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD), is leading the way. This time, she's leading the charge to protect women's sports. As Fox News reports:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she would sign a bill limiting female teams and sports at public schools to students who are biologically female after the bill passed the South Dakota Senate 20-15 on Monday.

Montana is close to enacting a similar measure. Rep. John Fuller (R-Whitefish) took the lead on the measure protecting girls sports and women's sports in Montana. According to the Montana Family Foundation, "HB 112 would require public school athletic teams to be designated based on biological sex."

The Montana Family Foundation is endorsing the bill and is tracking the latest status on their website. The bill has already passed the House, made it past the transmittal deadline, and is awaiting action in the state senate.

A transgender athlete from The University of Montana is at the center of a legal battle in the state of Idaho over women's access to sports.

June Eastwood is a biological male who now identifies as a female and runs for the UM women's team. Last Fall, the Big Sky Conference named Eastwood the "Female Athlete of the Week."

Now, two female athletes who run for Idaho State University are joining the legal battle to stand up for women's sports, as The Daily Caller reports:

Both girls cite a transgender athlete named June Eastwood, who competes for the University of Montana women’s team. Kenyon and Marshall wrote in their declaration’s that Eastwood beat them and expressed the dejection they felt after realizing they would be competing against a biological male.

The Idaho State Journal reports that "Eastwood won the Big Sky Conference indoor track championship in the mile this past February." The Associated Press added this:

Madison Kenyon, 19, of Johnston, Colorado, and Mary Marshall, 20, of Twin Falls, Idaho, run track and cross-country on scholarships at the university. Each said they've lost to a transgender athlete from the University of Montana and contend that transgender athletes are unfair competition.

The Alliance Defending Freedom is representing the girls in their battle to preserve women's access to sports:

“Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field. Allowing males to compete in girls’ sports diminishes women’s athletic opportunities and destroys fair competition,” said ADF Legal Counsel Christiana Holcomb. “While it’s true that athletics is about more than winning, giving girls and women extra lessons in losing isn’t right. We’re grateful Gov. Little signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act into law because it seeks to protect girls and women across Idaho. Our clients have already experienced the deflating experience of losing to a male runner, and this should not be allowed to continue.”

Here's video from the race posted by the Alliance Defending Freedom:

PRIOR POST FROM October 2019: Transgender Runner Named Big Sky Conf Woman of the Week

He recently ran for the University of Montana men's cross-country team as Jonathan Eastwood. Now, June Eastwood is named Big Sky Conference "Female Athlete of the Week." June Eastwood is a transgender runner who got second place at a recent tournament in California before being named "Female Athlete of the Week."

As The Washington Times reports:

According to the Conference’s site, “June Eastwood finished second in a field of 204 runners at the Santa Clara Bronco Invitational at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale, Calif. Eastwood clocked a time of 20:18 in the 6k race to help Montana place seventh as a team.” Neither the Big Sky nor the University pages in question note that the runner was born Jonathan Eastwood and was running in the male divisions very recently.

PJ Media shared this tweet from the Big Sky Conference confirming the news: