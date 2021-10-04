Snow in Billings Weather Forecast. Here’s What is Coming.

There will be elevated fire danger for Yellowstone County through tomorrow (Tuesday) with high temperatures expected to be in the 80's, but a pattern change is coming to Billings weather.

According to the National Weather Service, gusty winds with low humidity and warm temperatures will increase the threat for new fires to start through Tuesday (10/5), and that's before temperatures start dropping.

The high in Billings on Wednesday (10/6) is expected to be near 80 and that could be the last day we'll see temps that warm this year, as a cold front is expected to keep highs in the 50's and 60's through October 18, according to the Weather Channel.

High temps will stay in the 60's beginning Thursday (10/7), and the National Weather Service predicts the cold front will bring showers into the mountains beginning Wednesday night, and spread into the southeast part of Montana by Saturday (10/9).

The Billings extended forecast from the Weather Channel predicts snowfall of "less than an inch" possible early next week, along with high temperatures staying in the 50's for several days.

According to the current forecast, Billings has a 50 percent chance of rain and snow beginning next Monday night (10/11), with snow showers also possible on Tuesday (10/12) and morning flurries on Wednesday (10/13).

The National Weather Service also released the regional weather summary for last month (September), and it shows that Billings had the second driest September on record. In 2012, only a trace of precipitation was recorded in the month of September, according to the NWS.

Drought status as of September 30 was severe to extreme, and some parts of northeast and south-central Montana are currently experiencing "exceptional drought."

A couple of weeks into October of last year (2020) we had some fall snowfall in Yellowstone County, with some areas getting several inches of accumulation.

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man.