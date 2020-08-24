Small fire burns south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone park

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A lightning-caused fire is burning just south of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say the fire had burned about a half a square mile of land by Saturday evening. The fire, which is about 3 miles south of Old Faithful, is not moving toward the iconic geyser. However, park officials say staff are putting protection measures in place. The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful has been closed temporarily due to smoke along with some back country campsites and a trail. Fire danger is high and campfires are not allowed at back country campsites.