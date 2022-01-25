When looking for your next weekend adventure in the Treasure State, why not think about making the overnight stay part of your experience at this unique Airbnb that has recently opened in northwestern Montana.

According to their website, there have been 3 generations of Clark's that have "grown crops, learned life lessons and shared many memories," on the family farm that's situated between Glacier National Park and Flathead Lake.

Now, the family has opened up their farm to outside guests and turned five-grain bins into these one-of-a-kind custom silos that are available for weekend getaways.

Credit: Clark Farm Silos Credit: Clark Farm Silos loading...

The Clark Farm Silos are described as "thoughtfully designed, unique metal structures" that are great for couples or a couple with a child as each Silo has a loft bedroom, sleeper sofa, bathroom, kitchenette, and cozy patio with a fire pit.

Start your days sipping coffee while drinking in the fresh mountain air. Relax after a day of adventure under the starry sky next to the crackling sounds of your personal campfire. Centrally located so you can enjoy all that the Flathead Valley has to offer. -Clark Farm Silos via Airbnb

The custom grain bins are located on 20 acres and have groomed walking trails where you may encounter Es White the "trusty farm dog."

Credit: Clark Farm Silos Credit: Clark Farm Silos loading...

Clark Farm Silos has a 5-star review on Airbnb and is $138 for a one-night stay in January, but that doesn't include the $150 cleaning fee and $67 in service fees and taxes.

Credit: Clark Farm Silos Credit: Clark Farm Silos loading...

For those thinking about a romantic getaway for Valentine's Day at Clark Farm Silos, there currently is availability for February 14 at $293 a night, which will cost you a total of $546 with fees and taxes.

According to their website, wifi, air conditioning, and EV chargers are also available on the Clark Farm Silos property.

LOOK: 'Muppets' Artist's Magical Woodland Home Could Be Yours