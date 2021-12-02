Show Us Your Lights, Billings. You Could Win $500 for Christmas

As the holiday season descends upon us, Townsquare Media (including Cat Country 102.9, 971.1 KISS FM, NewsTalk95.5, and 103.7 The Hawk) want to Light Up Billings with a celebration of the people and businesses that bring us all holiday cheer.

Now through the end of December, submit a picture of your lights for a chance to win $500 cash, just in time for Christmas. Light Up Billings is powered by TDS Fiber.

Credit Fotomicar

Holiday decorating is a big industry.

The folks at Rocket Homes ran some data from 2020 and found that Americans spent an average of $269 per person on holiday decorations. Approximately 43% said they spend under $100 on lights, inflatable Santa's, etc, while nearly 4% say they spend over $1,000 on decorations. I imagine that some of the homes on the Billings Christmas Lights Map are in the higher spending categories. After picking up a few new strands of lights this year, it appears that prices have climbed significantly (like everything else). I dropped $75 on four boxes of 300-count led lights, a new extension cord, and a couple of small odds-n-ends.

Credit ronstik

Remember to keep it safe when it comes to electricity.

Electrical fires are no joke. You trust your home's circuit breakers to trip before anything catastrophic occurs, but there is always a potential for overloaded wiring to overheat or a broken wire or frayed plug could cause sparks or other potential hazards. YourChristmasLights.com offers a list of common sense things to watch for when you decide to go all-out on your holiday light display.

Photo by James Wheeler on Unsplash

Get our free mobile app

Show us your lights and you could win $500!

Submit pictures of your holiday lights at your home or business and you'll have a chance to win $500.

You can also send pictures using our mobile app, or you can send them to us on Facebook.

Light Up Billings is powered by TDS Fiber. Stay connected this Holiday with family and friends with the best in high-speed internet and phone from TDS Fiber. TDS Fiber is now rapidly expanding in the Billings area. Make TDS your provider for reliable high-speed Internet and premium WiFi – including fiber packages with speeds up to 1Gbps in select areas. Learn more about their services HERE.