Should Montana Move to Annual Sessions? [AUDIO]

Right now, the Montana State Legislature meets every other year for up to 90 days. Should they meet on an annual basis instead? That's one of the questions facing lawmakers at the state capitol in Helena this week.

I caught up with Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas (R-Stevensville) for his take. I kind of see it in a couple of different ways.

On one hand, it seems like there are some years where we can't get the legislature to adjourn fast enough- the longer they stay, the more damage they'll do. On the other hand, we have an administration under the current governor that thinks it can do whatever it wants, until the legislature comes in session and tells them no. So, could an annual session rein in an unchecked bureaucracy in state government?

Here's the audio of our conversation with Sen. Thomas: