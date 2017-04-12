UPDATE #3: The Missoula Police Department, acting on a tip, found 17 year-old Lacey Moore safe in a motel on the 3800 block of Brooks Street. Other than being hungry, she was found in good health. The missing persons advisory has been cancelled.

UPDATE #2: Missoula police have taken a suspect into custody but 17-year-old Lacey Moore is still missing. Moore is thought to have called 911 claiming to be 'held at gunpoint' not long before a shot was fired. She is described as having blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5'10'', weighing around 150 pounds.

Police have taken a man they are describing as a suspect, Corey Kendal ,into custody.

UPDATE #1: Missoula police have issued a description of their primary suspect in this morning's shooting. He is described as being a white male, six feet tall, wearing a gray short-sleeved t-shirt and a black bandana, with shaggy brown hair.

Police also clarified that the woman they took in for questioning earlier today was not the woman who placed the 911 distress call this morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Missoula police are still trying to sort out what happened this morning after a woman called 911 for help at around 9:40 a.m.

"We responded to the report of a disturbance in the 1600 block of Milwaukee Way, in an apartment complex parking area there," Welsh said. "A woman on the phone reported that she was being held at gunpoint by a male. The phone still went dead and officers proceeded to the area after hearing that there had been a shot fired."

By the time police arrived though, the woman, the shooter, and three vehicles were missing, which has police currently canvassing the area for clues.

"When they got there they learned that there were three vehicles in the parking lot, the occupants of whom appeared to be the ones involved in this disturbance," Welsh said. "There was a male who approached with a handgun and did fire a shot, however, we have no reports of any injuries in the apartment complex at this time and we don't know the status of the vehicles at this time, they have all fled the scene."

Police are currently searching for the three vehicles and the identity of the shooter who was seen on foot. The vehicles are described as a dark orange colored passenger car, a black or silver passenger car or SUV, and a black or silver SUV.

Deputies have tracked down a silver Dodge Caliber at a hotel near the interstate and police are speaking with a woman associated with that car. Welsh says the woman is not considered a suspect, but could have information about the shooting.