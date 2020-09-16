Billings Police were involved in two different incidents last night, and early this morning, around South 28th Street.

According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, last night (Tuesday) just before midnight, BPD officers witnessed an occupant of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle near the intersection of S. 28th Street and 8th Avenue S.

A few hours later, Billings Police reported another incident on S. 28th Street. According to the post on Twitter, around 3:26 AM this morning (Wednesday 9/16), a 24-year old Crow Agency female was "stabbed multiple times in the area of 313 1/2 S. 28th Street." The report from Sgt. Jensen says the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injures, and investigation into the stabbing is on-going.



According to a story in Newsweek, violent crime in Yellowstone County was up 20 percent from March 1 to July 31, 2020.