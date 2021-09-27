Shooting in Billings Injures Woman, BPD Investigation On Going

One person was injured in a Sunday morning (9/26) shooting on the south side of Billings, according to the Billings Police Department.

In a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Sgt. Kramer said the shooting was reported just after 11am on Sunday morning at 110 Hallowell Lane, and during the incident a 56-year old woman sustained a "non-life threating injury."

The woman was transported to a hospital in Billings according to the Twitter post.

Billings Police say that "All subjects involved are accounted for and the investigation remains ongoing."

According to BPD Sergeant Kramer, there's "no perceived threat to the public at this time."

No further details about the condition of the injured woman was available at the time this story was published.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

