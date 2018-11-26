Sheriff Thanks Search & Rescue Following Deadly Crash

On Friday November 23rd at @ 9:07pm, Deputies responded to the area of mile marker 6 on Interstate 94 for a law enforcement assist. A family of four had been reported as being overdue for a Thanksgiving trip. The families phone was tracked to this location where deputies located their vehicle. All four were found deceased upon arrival. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating this incident as a fatality crash.

On behalf of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, we would like to send our condolences to the family and friend's of the victims. Sheriff Linder would like to thank Oren with the Yellowstone County Search and Rescue Team and Worden Fire, who "Went above and beyond in the recovery of these people".

Lastly, keep our First Responders in your thoughts and prayers. For those that respond to these calls and are first on scene, these images never leave.