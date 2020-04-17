Sheriff: Man who rammed vehicles dead after deputy shoots

PHILIPSBURG, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was ramming his vehicle into other vehicles outside a restaurant in western Montana is dead after a sheriff's deputy fired at him. Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the shooting happened after a sheriff's deputy and a state game warden responded to the Sunshine Station near Philipsburg at around 7 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff says that they tried but failed to stop the man from hitting more vehicles before he then reportedly hit another citizen's vehicle and the deputy's vehicle. The sheriff says the deputy then fired "because of the imminent danger of the situation." He noted that the man's actions had also endangered pedestrians.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved