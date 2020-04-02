Shannon Schweyen won’t return as Lady Griz hoops coach

MISSOULA, Mont. (Missoulian) — The University of Montana is not renewing the contract of women's basketball coach Shannon Schweyen after four seasons in which her teams posted a 52-69 record. Schweyen was an All-American basketball player at Montana and was an assistant to coach Robin Selvig for 24 years before being named head coach. Her teams struggled with injuries, but posted a 17-13 record this season. However, eight players left the team over the past two seasons with eligibility remaining. Her teams also lost seven of eight games to rival Montana State. Schweyen said athletics director Kent Haslam offered her a two-year contract after the Big Sky Conference tournament, but then withdrew the offer. Haslam could not be reached for comment.